A brilliant student who recorded outstanding results in the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2021, Stephen Koomson, is now involved in illegal mining, known as ‘galamsey’, just to make ends meet.

The former student of Mpohor Senior High School (SHS) produced an impressive academic record with 5As and 3Bs across various subjects.

Unfortunately, due to financial constraints, the brilliant student has been unable to pursue higher education since 2021, instead, he has resorted to engaging in galamsey and other menial jobs in order to support himself and provide assistance to his younger siblings.

A tweet shared by popular entertainment blogger Ameyaw Debrah displayed Stephen diligently working with a shovel in a galamsey pit.

Ameyaw Debrah’s post shed light on Stephen’s situation, bringing attention to the plight of the ambitious student.

The tweet said the young man, who had five (5As) in his WASSCE including Mathematics, Integrated Science, Religious and Moral Education, Government, and Geography, is actively seeking scholarship opportunities and any possible means to return to school.

“Koomson Stephen is a graduate of Mpohor SHS in the Western Region with 5As and 3Bs in his WASSCE in 2021. Due to financial constraints and other circumstances beyond him, the needy but brilliant student has abandoned education since 2021 and joined in ‘Galamsey’ artisanal mining and other menial jobs to survive and also support other junior siblings,” part of his post read.