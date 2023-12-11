Ghanaian bride, Alice has captured hearts online with a heartwarming surprise for her groom before their traditional wedding.

The stunning bride gifted her heartthrob a pair of Balenciaga Carrera BB logo slides, a fashionable footwear choice featuring a retro vibe and logo-adorned surfaces.

The groom, Jeph, displayed a priceless reaction upon unboxing the designer shoes, and the moment has become a viral sensation on social media.

Radiating joy, the enchanting bride, Alice, looked ethereal in a long-sleeved gown during the wedding reception party.

Her handsome groom, Jeph, exuded style in a sophisticated brocade suit paired with black trousers as he flaunted his dance moves.

The couple’s celebratory moments are garnering attention and admiration across various online platforms.

Check the videos out: