A bride and her caterer were arrested after allegedly lacing food on the wedding menu with weed, sending some guests to hospital.

Bride Danya Shea Glenny Svoboda, 42, and wedding caterer Jocelyn Montrinice Bryant, 31, have now been charged with delivering marijuana, tampering with guests’ food and misdemeanour culpable negligence.

Both women turned themselves into the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department in Florida and were released, with an arraignment due on June 7.

The wedding, which was held at The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood, Florida, on February 19, had 50 guests in attendance.

However the party switched gears when several unknowing guests tucked into marijuana-infused chocolate-covered strawberries, pudding ‘shot’ desserts and lasagne.

When the groom, Andrew Svoboda, was asked whether his wedding guests had known what was in their food, he replied “no” after staring at Deputy Donald Schwaezman blankly for a few moments, according to Mrs Svoboda’s arrest warrant.

Tests were completed on silverware, bowls, several glasses, a plate and even some of the lasagne.

However, the guests did not report feeling particularly mellow which is a common side-effect of this substance.

One woman told police: “I felt numb, helpless and my mind was playing strange things in her head.

“I believed that my son-in-law had died and my family hadn’t told me.”

Police reported that this guest was loud and had to be given something to calm down at the hospital.

A different wedding guest who had travelled from Michigan for the wedding claimed: “I felt tingly, my heart started to race and I was having crazy thoughts.”

Additionally, other guests had side-effects of vomiting while some were so drugged that they were having difficulty doing anything like operating a mobile to get Ubers home, according to the Daily Mail.

When tests came back all guests who had tested showed signs of cannabis, according to the arrest report, and none had any idea that their food had been laced.

Many of the guests claimed they would be pressing charges against those who tampered.

The caterer mentioned the food’s secret ingredient to guest Miranda Cady after being seen removing a green pouch of marijuana from the punch bowl.

Cady went on to tell police she thought it had been a joke and that she continued to eat it.

She claimed she “felt stoned” after snacking on the bread and oil, telling police: “I felt like my heart was going to stop, I sent a text to myself so if I died in my car someone would know what happened to her.”