A bride and groom celebrated their marriage by jumping into the Irish Sea wearing their wedding outfits.

Anita McCarthy and her new husband, Dom, jumped off the rocky edge at the Forty Foot swimming spot in Sandycove, Dublin, on September 5, the day after their wedding.

Locals watched on in amazement as the newlyweds made their way up the rocky water’s edge to take the plunge.

Anita, an artist from Dublin, shared a clip of the couple’s jump into the water on social media, much to the delight of her followers.

She said: “This was the day after our wedding, we took the plunge to celebrate.”

The clip shows the couple making their way along the water’s edge – Anita wearing a traditional white wedding dress and Dom in a dark suit – and being stopped for a quick chat by two smiling women.

Onlookers can be heard cheering as the pair walk up the rocky path.

Several youngsters got out of the water to make space for the loved-up couple who looked at each other before they jumped off in unison.

The swimming spot featured in a news package for RTÉ News last May, when people in Ireland were allowed to return to outdoor swimming areas.

Reporter Paul O’Flynn, who won the city’s Liffey Swim river race in 2018, made a dramatic sign-off from the report by diving off the rocks into the sea.