Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) has announced a 26-man squad for their two international friendlies scheduled to take place this month.

The Seleçao will take in African countries, Ghana and Tunisia in September during the international break.

The five-time World Cup winners will face Ghana on Friday, September 23, 2022, in France.

Brazil head coach Tite on Friday, September 9, 2022, announced his squad list for the two upcoming matches.

The games form part of preparations ahead of the Mundial that kicks off on November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

The South American side is in Group G alongside Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Ghana is housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Below is the squad: