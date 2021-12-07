A 30-year-old mother of two kids has been burnt to death at Nkawkaw Kurofofrom in the Eastern Region.

It has emerged that the suspect, Foster Onwona, who happens to be the boyfriend of the deceased, allegedly set the room they were living in with the daughter ablaze.

The nine-year-old child, who survived the attack, is in a critical condition.

According to sources, she was rescued by neighbours who rushed her to the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the nature of her condition.

Information gathered by Agoo news reporter, Owusu Aduomi, indicated that the incident occurred on Wednesday 1st December 2021 around 1:00 am.

Elder sister of the deceased, Grace Adormaa, said their family never supported the relationship of her younger sister with the suspect.

“There have been several misunderstandings between Onwona and the deceased. The situation sometimes gets violent with cutlasses and some of these cases are reported to the police,” she narrated.

The suspect is currently on the run.

However, the Nkawkaw Police Command has commenced investigations into the matter.