A seven-year-old boy was found drowned and his mother hanged at their home after they were reported missing.

Detectives from Metropolitan Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths of mum Yulia Gokcedag, 35, and her son Timur.

Yulia, who was originally from Russia and was working in London’s financial sector, and her son had been reported missing to police the day before their bodies were discovered at their home in east London on August 13 at around 3.20am.

Officers were alerted to concerns about their welfare, and had to force their way into the property in Lockesfield Place, Tower Hamlets, after no-one answered.

The Gokcedags were unresponsive and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The mum was married and working in London’s financial sector, according to online profiles



Post-mortem examinations gave the cause of death for Yulia as hanging while her son Timur drowned, police said.

According to online profiles, Yulia was born in Russia and married a Turkish man in 2011.

Photos posted online show the happy couple posing on a beach on their wedding day, living happily in east London after moving to the capital in 2012, and cradling their son following his birth in 2013.

Detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

An investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police specialist crime command.

Inquests into the deaths are set to be held at Poplar Coroner’s Court on December 16.

The Metropolitan Police said that its Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) was informed.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which referred it back to the local professional standards unit which is currently investigating.

A police spokesperson said: “An inquest has been scheduled following the deaths of a woman and her son in Tower Hamlets.

“Inquests into the deaths of Yulia Gokcedag, 35, and her son Timur Gokcedag, seven, will be held at Poplar Coroners’ Court on Wednesday, 16 December.

“At approximately 3.20am on Thursday, 13 August, officers attended a residential address in Lockesfield Place, E14, following concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

“Officers forced entry to the property and found Yulia and her son Timur unresponsive.

“Both were pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation was launched by the Mets Specialist Crime Command.

“Post-mortem examinations determined the cause of death for Yulia to have been hanging and Timur’s cause of death was drowning.

“Detectives investigating are not seeking any other persons in connection with the deaths.

“Yulia and Timur, who both lived at the property on the Isle of Dogs, had been reported missing to police on Wednesday, 12 August.

“As is routine, the Met’s DPS was informed.

“A referral was made to the IOPC who referred it back to the local professional standards unit who are currently investigating.”