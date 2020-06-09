Ebenezer Mawuli Ayivor, a boxer who was accused of defiling an 11-year-old girl at Otordzo, near Dansoman has been discharged by an Accra Circuit Court.

Ayivor aka Godfather aged 45, was discharged by the court for want of prosecution.

When the matter was called today for Case management, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, informed the court that the victim’s father had come for the victim, because the victim’s mother was not taking proper care of her(the victim) and that had resulted in the defilement of the victim.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann struck the matter out for want of prosecution.

Ayivor bowed and thanked the judge for discharging him “Thank you, my Lord. God bless you,” Ayivor told the judge in Ga.

Ayivor, charged with defilement pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with three sureties one to be a public servant.

The facts as narrated by DSP Boafo was that the complainant is the victim’s mother. The complainant resides at Otordzo near Dansoman.

The prosecution said the accused resides in the same house with the complainant.

On September 14, last year, Prosecution said at about 1000 hours, the complainant’s son was admitted at the Ridge Hospital and the complainant called the accused person on his phone to give the victim GH¢5.00 to buy food.

The prosecution said Ayivor gave the victim the GH¢5.00 to buy food and afterwards Ayivor lured the victim into his room and had sex with the victim.

The prosecution said the accused assaulted the victim with a stick for refusing to open her legs and also he used a pillow to cover the victim’s mouth.

On September 15, last year, Prosecution said the complainant returned and found the victim crying and when she was asked, the victim narrated her ordeal.

A report was made to the Police who issued a medical form to the victim to seek medical care and later accused was arrested.