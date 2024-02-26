Jarrod Bowen scored his first senior hat-trick to ease the pressure on West Ham manager David Moyes as his side claimed a much-needed Premier League win over Brentford.

The hosts had not won a game in 2024 before Monday night, with their last fixture at London Stadium a 6-0 loss to Arsenal that saw hundreds of home fans leave at half-time.

But West Ham responded in style as they went 2-0 up inside 10 minutes against the struggling Bees.

Bowen got his first goal in the fifth minute with a strike that went in off the post, before the England forward scored again two minutes later as he slotted in Vladimir Coufal’s pass.

Neal Maupay swiftly halved the deficit with a scooped finish, then Brentford had claims for a penalty waved away when Mohammed Kudus nudged Sergio Reguilon over inside the box.

A nervous spell followed as Brentford threatened to level but Bowen headed home his third midway through the second half, much to the relief of the Hammers fans.

Emerson capped a perfect night for West Ham, taking a touch before lashing a fantastic strike into the top corner from 25 yards, and although Yoane Wissa scored a second for Brentford it was not enough to deny the hosts victory.

West Ham move up to eighth in the Premier League while Brentford stay 16th, five points above the relegation zone.