The police in Delta State have arrested a bouncer, Francis Utuedor, for allegedly stabbing to death a teenage boy in Mofor, Udu council area of the state.



The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at a wedding reception held at a popular hotel in the area.



It was gathered that the deceased, Oghenemaro Eriana, was trying to pick up money showered on the couple during the ceremony when the bouncer allegedly descended on him and stabbed him.



Tribune reports that the deceased went to the wedding party with his mother, who had reportedly earlier lost an older son some two months before.

They are reportedly neighbours of the groom, hence their presence at the wedding ceremony.



The Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development, said the suspect has been apprehended.