The chiefs and people of Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region have honoured Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

This was at a grand durbar held at Jachie in the constituency where Dr Adutwum also serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) on Sunday.

The ceremony was in recognition of his efforts towards education development in the area.

As part of the honours, a school Dr Adutwum built from scratch has been named after him and is now known as the Osei Adutwum SHS.

Bosomtwe has seen massive infrastructural developmental projects including the construction of the Bosomtwe Girls STEM SHS, an ultra-modern TVET college at Abrankese, the construction of the Feyiase-Esereso SHS, and the Bosomtwe STEM Academy and SHS.

With the support of the chiefs and good people of Bosomtwe, there has also been the construction of several six-unit classroom blocks with toilet and water facilities at Beposo, Konkoma, Asisiriwa, Boneagya, Pipie, Yaase-Krom Adwafo, Kuntanase, Prenyase, Jachie, Abidjan Nkwanta, Nkwanta, Feyiase, and Adagya.

In addition to the several infrastructure projects, the MP awarded full scholarships to 97 students from the constituency currently studying Engineering and Medicine in various universities across the country.

Dr Adutwum expressed appreciation to God for the opportunity to serve and accelerate the development of the Bosomtwe constituency to improve the lives of the people.