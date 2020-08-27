The latest Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV) surveillance report by the Ghana Health Service has identified the newly created Bono Region with the highest prevalence of the virus.

The region has a prevalence rate of 3.4 per cent followed by the Greater Accra Region with 3.2 percent.

The 2019 HIV sentinel surveillance report examined more than 25,000 samples of the infection across the country.

Giving details at a press conference on Thursday, Public Health Specialist, Dr Ayisi Addo expressed worry about the increasing prevalence of the disease in the country in an analysis of the trend over the last 10 years.

“You will notice that it has always been the case that urban prevalence is higher than rural. So in this case urban is 2.5 and 1.5 for rural as the medium and 1.9, 1.7 respectively for the mean,” he said.

Dr Addo further revealed that communities in which the infection is increasing is Maamobi in the Greater Accra Region.

“Maamobi now is the site with the highest prevalence of 4.2 and Nkoranza follows with 4.1 and the least is Nalerigu in the North East region.”

