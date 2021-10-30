The Bogyawe Adventist Junior High School (JHS) put up an impressive performance to emerge 3rd best in the maiden edition of the Nhyira FM’s ‘Akan Akansie’ event.

The school competed with 14 other JHSs in the Ashanti Region in the battle of knowledge in the Akan language, history and culture, held between September 11 and October 22, 2021.

Nhyira FM joined a durbar to honour and reward the school for its third place position.

Nhyira FM’s Akan Akansie was organised to help maintain and promote the Akan language and culture among the youth in Ghana.

The management of Nhyira FM presented certificate of participation, an LED TV, a multi TV decoder, exercise books, school bags and assorted gifts to Bogyawe Adventist JHS.

Events and Promotions Executive at Nhyira FM, Eric Nkum, commended the contestants for a good fight and promised a better competition next year.

A durbar was organised in the community to raise funds for the school which does not have adequate infrastructure.

Headmaster of the school, Christian Kofi Aziagorme, was grateful for the gesture from Nhyira FM.

He pleaded for public support to help build a staff common room for the school, for better record keeping.

Deputy Director of Education at Bekwai, Francis Adu, commended the school for its performance in the Akan Akansie and encouraged the students to study to improve their performance in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination.