The lifeless body of a 16-year-old girl identified as Nengi Enenimiete was discovered inside the wardrobe of a hotel in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.



It was gathered that the decomposing corpse was discovered by the manager of the hotel on Monday evening, November 21, 2022.

The corpse, however, showed no signs of physical injuries, mutilation and strangulation.

It was further learnt that the deceased was introduced to a yet-to-be identified male guest on Saturday, by her friend.

The mystery male guest, however, checked out of the hotel on Sunday, November 20.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development said investigation is ongoing to identify the suspects who lodged in the hotel room on the night of the incident.

“On 21st November 2022, the manager of a hotel in Twon Brass reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Brass, said that he perceived an offensive odour from one of the rooms in the hotel. Upon a search he discovered a lifeless female corpse hidden inside a wardrobe,” the PPRO stated.

“The deceased was later identified as Nengi Enenimiete ‘f’ aged 16. Investigation is ongoing to identify the suspects who lodged in the hotel room on the night of the incident. The corpse has been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing,” he added.