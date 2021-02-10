Jerome Boateng has left Bayern Munich’s camp at the Club World Cup in Qatar following the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Kasia Lenhardt, 25, was found dead by police in her Berlin apartment on Tuesday.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick confirmed Boateng will play no part in the Bundesliga giant’s Club World Cup final match against Tigres on Thursday.

“Jerome came to my room and asked if he could go home,” said Flick. “He will not be available to us until further notice.”

Kasia began dating Boateng just over a year ago, but the couple broke up on February 2.

Boateng confirmed the break-up on Instagram, writing: “As is known from the media, I ended the relationship with Kasia Lenhardt.

Boateng with his ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt (Image: kasia_lenhardt/Instagram)

“We will go our separate ways from now on. That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one. I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologise to everyone I’ve hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children.

“I am disappointed in myself too. A man has to take responsibility and act in the interests of his family and I’m doing it now. I wish Kasia all the best. Jerome Boateng.”

Fellow model Sara Kulka confirmed the news of Kasia’s death on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the pair, she wrote: “Rest in peace. You wonderful person, I miss you and would have loved to say goodbye.

“I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wished it would.

“I will never forget you, I don’t know anyone who could laugh like you. I send a lot of strength to the family.”

Police are not treating Kasia’s death as suspicious.