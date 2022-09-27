Board member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, has attributed the club’s poor run to the technical team, led by Samuel Boadu.

The Phobians are yet to record a win in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

In their opener, Samuel Boadu and his charges suffered a 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu in Dormaa.

In their second game, Hearts of Oak hosted their city rivals, Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium, and after 90 minutes of action, the game ended 1-1.

The FA Cup champions were hoping to secure their first win of the season when they were hosted by the sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 3 games.

However, Hearts of Oak returned to the capital with just a point.

After three games played, Hearts of Oak sit 13th on the league log with just two points.

According to Dr Tamakloe, the club’s poor run must be attributed to the technical team.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, the former Ghana Football Association [GFA] chairman said they have recruited the best players in the country but the technical team is failing to deliver.

Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe

“If supporters could recollect, I spoke about the problem Hearts of Oak is facing and as a board, we have done our best for the club,” he said.

“As a club, I can confidently say there is no club in the country whose players and coaches are better that Hearts of Oak.

READ ALSO

“I am very happy that supporters are realizing that the problem is the technical team and when I made mention of that, I was attacked.

“We have recruited the best players in the country for the technical team and six of these players are with the Black Galaxies but look at the results they are churning out.

“We will leave it for the supporters to judge and see if these quality players are supposed to be churning out such results.

“Years back, when Hearts of Oak play a game, you don’t ask of the scoreline but you rather ask the scoreline but that is not what we are seeing today.

“I hinted on where the problem is and here we are today,” he added.

Samuel Boadu will be hoping to steer the side to a win when they host Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday four games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.