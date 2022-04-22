Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that, Board members of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) are paid “inconvenience and overnight allowance”.

He said the Board of Directors for the 2019 fiscal year received a combined sum of GH¢656,200.00 for allowances such as Board of Directors Fees, Sitting Allowances, Inconvenience Allowances and Overnight Allowances.

This, according to the North Tongu MP, was contained in the 2019 Auditor General’s report.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Ablakwa could not fathom why a company which has made losses could pay themselves such illegal bonuses.

He indicated that, the Auditor-General has described these fees and allowances as illegal because the Finance Minister has not granted approval as required under Section 9(6) of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act of 1984 as amended; sadly though, the looting continues.

“Why should it ever be an inconvenience to be called to serve your country? Should that not be the greatest honour? In any case, who put a gun to anybody’s head to accept an appointment to the Ghana Cocoa Board? Also, what animal is Overnight Allowance?” Mr Ablakwa further noted.

