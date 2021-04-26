Bliss GVS Pharma Limited, a renowned and fast-growing Pharmaceutical Company with a proven track record of developing, manufacturing and marketing high quality pharmaceutical formulations, has donated antimalarial drugs to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.



The company under the initiative donated anti-malaria drugs and other essential drugs worth GHC 124, 000 to two of the leading hospitals in Ghana to support the World Malaria Day marked annually on the 25th of April.



With the objective of ‘Africa to become a malaria free continent’, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, a renowned manufacturing and marketing firm with high quality pharmaceutical formulations such as malaria prevention drugs namely Lonart, P alaxin, has launched a campaign to fight Malaria in Africa, ‘ACT for Africa- A malaria free continent.’



The campaign was launched and running in various African market.

Malaria is a life- threatening disease. According to WHO, nearly half of the world’s population is at risk of malaria. Young children and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to malaria infection and death.

According to the latest World malaria report, released on 30 November 2020, there were 229 million cases of malaria and the estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 409, 000 in 2019.

In Africa, it is a never-ending battle. The WHO African Region continues to carry a 94% of global malaria burden. And now with the threat of resistant to commonly used antimalarials and COVID-19 could halt progress against malaria.



At the same time so far 21 countries have achieved the feat of zero malaria. The success of many countries has shown the world that becoming a malaria free country is possible no matter the current situation.

During presentation of the items, the Bliss GVS Pharma representatives through its Ghana country head Mr Vivek said ‘We believe that the conversation on eradicating malaria in Africa is a much needed one and that through collaboration and support we can do all that is needed to ensure a Malaria free Continent.

ACT for Africa- A Malaria free continent is a collaborative approach between health care professionals, Government, NGO and society to eradicate Malaria from our Africa.”

Meanwhile, a pharmacist and medical representative with Bliss GVS Pharma Limited, Jeffery Ampofo-Frimpong, called on the government not to over prioritise the fight against COVID-19 at the detriment of the fight against malaria and other diseases killing people in the country.

Receiving the items, the Director of Administration at Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, Munir Alhassan, thanked the management of Bliss GVS Pharma Limited for the kind gesture. According to him, the items donated by the company will go a long way to complement the government’s efforts in eradication malaria in the country.

He also called on corporate Ghana and other philanthropists to support government and its implementing agencies to defeat malaria and other diseases confronting the country.

Mr Alhassan urged parents to sleep under treated mosquito net to protect their families from any mosquito-borne parasitic disease.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) together with the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) says government is giving the needed attention to malaria fight as it’s given to the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

A Data Manager at the Family Health Division of the Ghana Health Service, Ebenezer Amanor Addo, who spoke on behalf of the Director General of GHS, urged parents to use treated nets and abide by all the prevention protocols in place to enable government defeats malaria.



He added that the partners have rolled out several programmes in place as part of efforts to fight against malaria and urged the public to support the government in the fight.