Mubarak Wakaso has blamed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) for being the reason for the Black Stars failure at major tournaments.

Ghana has not won any major trophy since 1982 in Libya.

However, the team has come close to ending the trophyless jinx in 2010 and 2015.

But according to the Ghana midfield kingpin, partisan politics has caused more harm to football in West African countries because opposition parties do not wish the success of the team.

He added that most factions at the Black Stars were masterminded by the NPP and NDC because the ruling party will claim the glory for such feat.

“I will speak the truth today. Do you know our problem with the game?… Maybe we know but we don’t want to say it,” the Jiangsu Sunning midfielder told Angel TV.

“But I think politics ruins the Blacks Stars at times.

“When NDC is in power, NPP doesn’t want us to win and vice versa,” he concluded.

Wakaso has been an integral member of the senior national team of Ghana after making his debut appearance at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has capped 58 times with twelve goals to his credit.