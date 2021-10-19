Iconic Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, revealed during an interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1, that she was being blackmailed by an unknown person who threatened to release a sex tape that featured her and her current lover.

The Koroba singer revealed that the blackmailer demanded money from her so as not to release the sex tape but she has decided not to pay the money.

A few hours ago, a sex tape leaked online. While the face of the man involved in it did not show, the lady in the video bears a close resemblance with Tiwa Savage.

As the video has gone viral, social media users on several platforms have taken to their accounts to air their opinion on the situation. Most of the comments have emanated from Twitter as the sonorous singer currently trends at the number one spot. So far, the issue has garnered over 61,000 tweets.

A user of the microblogging platform, Elder Seun, with the handle @iamseunalaofin, noted that despite the leaked video, the singer is an amazing person.

He said, “Because Tiwa Savage personal activities are exposed in public doesn’t make her different or less human than most of us. Tiwa is amazing as always and she should be celebrated for all she has done for African music!! Tiwa is not an angel so mistakes like this should be overlooked.” (sic).

Another Twitter user and influencer, @DrOlufunmilayo, in a thread, opined that the sex tape was leaked on purpose.

He said, “Let’s not be fooled: That sex tape leaking was no mistake. And no, I’m NOT saying Tiwa (or the woman) leaked it herself. Conveniently, the man’s face is not showing. But the woman’s face shows.

“That man who recorded it knew exactly what he was doing and exactly why he leaked it. I really hope Tiwa doesn’t honestly believe this leak was a ‘mistake’ because it wasn’t. Anyone who knows how Snapchat works will find it extremely hard to believe this ‘mistake’ narrative.

“You don’t ‘mistakenly’ upload things on Snapchat, except you recorded it there first. And if you recorded the live sex on Snapchat, what exactly is your motivation and drive for that? What’s the motivation actually? If not to possibly leak it ‘mistakenly’ on your Snap, maybe as a form of bragging rights to your friends/followers that you are bedding a celebrity.”

The medical doctor continued, “I find it hilarious seeing that it is mostly women who should know better and who should learn from this situation are the ones that are desperately telling themselves naively that this is a ‘mistake’.

“Anyway, every mallam to his kettle. It’s not my job to convince you otherwise. But to everyone, pls kindly be careful in this kind of situation. I know some of you call it ‘love’ but love doesn’t have to be reckless or foolish.” (sic)

More so, some have said that they believe that the singer is using the situation as a publicity stunt; a claim Savage has since debunked when she revealed that she was a victim of blackmail.

A Twitter user, @hardmike01 believes that the singer simply wants to stay relevant with his tweet, “Tiwa just showed us how desperate she is to stay relevant.”

Another tweep, @Ayokasz, said: “Tiwa claimed someone screen recorded it after it was allegedly posted ‘mistakenly’ lmfaooo Snapchat will tell you who screen-recorded… cheap Pr.” (sic).