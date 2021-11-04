Raphael Dwamena
CAF’s Medical Committee head, Dr Prince Pamboe, has urged Raphael Dwamena, to consider retiring from football due to recurring heart problems.

Dwamena, who plays for Austrian club BW Linz, recently suffered a setback when he collapsed during a cup game.

The 26-year-old is said to have been rushed to the hospital, leading to the match against Hartberg being called off.

A club statement, however, said the forward was in stable condition and was responding to treatment at a hospital.

The incident is the latest in a string of setbacks suffered by the promising striker, who enjoyed a hugely productive stint in the Austrian topflight in the 2016/17 season.

According to Dr Pamboe, despite the striker’s willingness to continue playing, a bold decision must be taken to bring his career to an end.

“I would hold talks with him and call a year or two off to investigate what the problem has been,” he told Joy Sports.

“I would be tilted towards wanting to prepare him very well for a beautiful retirement from sports. When some of these things happen, a bold decision has to be taken and I would be keen to prepare him to have a clean and a very good exit point.”

Meanwhile, Dr Pambo believes the Ghanaian striker could still remain in football but not in a playing capacity.

“We can see how he can use the experience he has gathered from playing football to help the same industry – from a technical point or perhaps from an administrative point,” the physician added.

In 2017, a move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion did not go through when Dwamena failed a medical after a heart condition was detected.

He underwent surgery to correct the condition and returned to action in January 2020, albeit playing with a defibrillator.

In October last year, his heart condition recurred again, forcing him to spend several months on the sidelines.

Dwamena has since been playing with a defibrillator and only returned to play football again some four weeks ago.




