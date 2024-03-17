Otto Addo has unveiled a 26-man provisional squad gearing up for the forthcoming international break friendlies without Inaki Williams and Daniel Amartey.

The Black Stars are slated to lock horns with Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break, marking their first appearances since bowing out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Among the notable inclusions are five fresh faces, with Asante Kotoko’s Frederick Asare among the newly named players.

Joining the roster are Bolivia-based David Akologo, who also earned a call-up to the Bolivia national team, as well as Lorient’s Nathaniel Adjei, Mohammed Diomande from Rangers, and Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Osman.

The return of Tariq Lamptey adds vigour to the squad following his recovery from a lengthy injury, which sidelined him during the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire. Additionally, Patrick Kpozo and Edmund Addo have secured their spots in the lineup.

Adding to the mix is the dynamic form of Leicester City’s winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who clinches a spot in the provisional squad for the impending fixtures.

Ghana is set to clash with Nigeria on March 22 before squaring off against Uganda four days later.

See full squad here: