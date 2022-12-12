Black Stars midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, has been gifted a Hearts of Oak jersey.

The SC Freiburg ace was at the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence to watch the Black Galaxies play Hearts of Oak as part of preparations for the 2023 CHAN tournament. The Phobians lost 2-1 to the Black Galaxies.

The Black Galaxies have been drawn in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and defending champions Morocco.

READ ALSO

Kyereh, who grew up in Germany, is yet to decide on which local club to support, but it looks like the 2000 African champions might have pulled a fast one on him.

The midfielder was part of Ghana’s squad at the World Cup in Qatar, featuring in all three games as a second-half substitute.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are preparing ahead of the resumption of the Ghana Premier League. The domestic top flight returns on December 19, 2022.