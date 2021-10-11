A contingent of players, technical team, management members and other key officials have arrived in Harare, Zimbabwe for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The Black Stars, who dispatched their opponents 3-1 on Saturday, departed Accra for Harare Sunday afternoon via Asky Airlines.

The team is led by the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku. He was joined by Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, George Amoako, former Ghana International Samuel Osei Kuffuor – a Management Committee Member and Fred Pappoe, Management Committee Member.

Others included Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante, Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association Robert Duncan, Chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association Daniel Agbogah and Director of Communications, Henry Asante Twum.

Also making the trip were Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie (Hon.), Chief Director Alhaji Hafiz Adam and other senior figures from the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Ghana will later on Monday hold an official training at the National Sports stadium in Harare at 3:00 pm.

The Matchday four clash will take place at the National Stadium in Harare at 1500Hrs on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

The Black Stars sit 2nd in Group G with six points – one point adrift of leaders South Africa after three rounds of matches.

Technical Team:

Head Coach – Milovan Rajevac, Assistant Coach – Otto Addo, Assistant Coach – Maxwell Konadu, Goalkeepers Trainer – Richard Kingston, Dr Baba Adam – Team Doctor, Team Manager – Henry Martey, Samuel Ankomah – Masseur, Edward Acheampong – Video Analyst, Dr Jonathan Quartey – Physiotherapist, Romeo Roy Ricky – Physical Trainer, Sulley Zampa and Daniel Yankey – Kit Managers.

Ghana squad: