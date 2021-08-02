Ghana defender, Lumor Agbenyenu, has unfortunately lost his four-year-old son.

Agbenyenu on Friday completed a move to Aris Thessaloniki FC on a two-year deal following a frustrating spell at Portuguese side Sporting CP.

However, the left-back is reported to have lost his child over the weekend, although the exact cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

A statement from Real Mallorca’s UK page on Twitter consoled the defender on the tragic passing of his son.

“We send our deepest condolences to former defender Lumor Agbenyenu, following the recent tragic passing of his four-year-old son. Once a red, always a red, Lumor,” the page tweeted.

READ ALSO

The 24-year-old played just a few matches for Sporting in his three years stay, having been loaned out to Goztepe and Real Mallorca within that period.

Agbenyenu started his career with Ghanaian side Wassaman United before permanently moving to Europe in 2016.

The full-back has since lined up for the likes of Portimonense, 1869 Munich, Sporting CP and currently at Aris Thessaloniki.