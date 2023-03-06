Former Ghana captain, John Mensah, has called on the entire country to support new Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton and his backroom staff.

The former Newcastle and Brighton manager has replaced Otto Addo as the new four-time African champions’ manager.

He will be assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng.

According to Mensah, he is confident that the new Black Stars head coach will do an excellent job with the national team with the needed support.

Chris Hughton

“It is time as Ghanaians to support Black Stars wholeheartedly and put everything aside ahead of the qualifiers,” Mensah said in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“Chris is in to do an excellent job and wants success for the Black Stars so we should support him so that he won’t feel bad.”

The ex-Black Stars defender added: “Our support as a nation will boost him to make rightful decisions and make the nation proud once again.

“There’s no time again than to throw our full support for Hughton to build a formidable team that can compete.”

Ghana is set to take on Angola in a doubleheader encounter in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers this month.

The Black Stars will host Angola on March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium before travelling to Luanda for the return leg in four days’ time.