Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo believes the current Black Stars squad has the potential to perform even better due to the abundance of talent in the team.

His remarks follow the team’s recent back-to-back victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last month.

Ghana secured a 2-1 comeback win against the Eagles in Bamako and a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Wild Beasts at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, Polo emphasizes that with the country’s rich talent pool, proper measures must be implemented to nurture and develop more skilled players.

“We have a lot of talents in this country and we get more with the right people in place doing the right things,” the 1982 AFCON winner said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have seen Black Stars winning two games in the World Cup qualifiers but I believe we can still do more because we have talent in this team and I believe if the right things are done, we will get more talents to help improve the team,” he added.

Following their successes in the World Cup qualifiers, the Black Stars will now turn their attention to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, scheduled for September later this year.

Ghana has been drawn into Group F, alongside Angola, Niger, and Sudan.