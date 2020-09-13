Andre Ayew has been maintained as the captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars by the technical team handlers.

The Swansea City forward was appointed as the skipper of the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt under the auspices of Kwesi Appiah.

Thomas Partey and Goalkeeper Richard Ofori have been both confirmed as the new vice-captains for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been named first vice-captain and Maritzburg shot-stopper, Richard Ofori has been named the second vice.

A statement on the Ghana Football Association website read: ”The Technical Team of the senior national team, the Black Stars, upon a broad consultation, has maintained Andre Ayew as Captain of the Black Stars.

READ ALSO

”The Swansea City attacker, who led Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, maintains his position as leader of the team despite changes at the technical realm of the senior national team.

”In a related development, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid has been appointed as 1st Vice-Captain while Richard Ofori steps in as 2nd Vice-Captain.

”The trio will lead the team as the Black Stars go through the remaining Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers as well as the qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the respective tournaments.”

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the side, has been left out altogether.

The three chosen men will take up their mantles immediately and are expected to lead the Black Stars during the AFCON and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.