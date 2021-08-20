Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor, has admitted Thomas Partey’s injury situation doesn’t look too good ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Partey, 27, has been out of action after picking an ankle injury against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium.

After multiple scans, Arsenal confirmed the midfielder will miss the first four league games.

However, Akonnor included the former Atletico Madrid midfielder in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September.

READ ALSO

“With Partey we are monitoring, I spoke to him yesterday and it’s clear when he is fit, he’s an important player and he can join us. Partey’s situation is dicey and not conclusive,” Akonnor explained during a Zoom meeting with the media on Friday.

Akonnor also explained that he’s been in contact with Partey and the situation doesn’t look too good but has a plan B should the midfielder fail to show up.

“It doesn’t look too good but we’ll see. We always have a plan B.”

Ghana will face Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers on September 3 at the Cape Coast stadium before travelling to play South Africa three days later.