Ghana coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor, has charged the Black Stars team to make amends against Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars will host the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday in an international friendly at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Partey, Wakaso and Tariqe Fosu, who missed the trip to Rabat, have all joined the camp of the team ahead of the friendly.

Speaking ahead of the Cote d’Ivoire encounter, the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko trainer said he would meet with the playing body to correct their mistakes in the Morocco defeat.

Coach Akonnor noted that the Black Stars had a lot of positive moments to build upon from the Morocco loss and therefore expected his team to replicate their impressive performance in Saturday’s game.

“In my opinion, we didn’t look bad at all. First of all, it was important for me to see how disciplined we could play; the team spirit, work ethics, we showed great understanding of how to play.

“Obviously, we played against an opponent which has been very, very good in previous matches and like I said earlier, they have not lost a match since the 2019 AFCON.

“We made things very, very difficult for them, especially in the first half, and in the second half, we opened up and attacked. If you look at the way we played, the negative part is that we lost but there have been a lot of positives.

“We have some few guys to join us, if we get all of them and work like this, I think going forward we are very hopeful,” he said.

The games form part of Ghana’s preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September.