Following their 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso on Tuesday at the Cape Coast Stadium, host nation Ghana suffered elimination from the WAFU Zone B U-17 championships.

The Young Stallions won thanks to a late penalty from Ousmane Camara, and they will now play Nigeria in the championship game.

The Black Starlets will play no part in the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, which will take place in Algeria and acts as a qualifying event for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Ghana has failed to qualify for the AFCON since finishing second during the 2017 edition, missing out on the last two editions of the competition.

Burkina Faso and Nigeria will represent the WAFU Zone B at next year’s championships.