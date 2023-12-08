Celebrated Ghanaian music producer, Hammer of the Last Two, has suggested that, Black Sherif’s music potential has not been fully unleashed.

He believes that other side of the singer is yet to be revealed to the world.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Hammer said that if Black Sherif decides to venture more into highlife and other afro-induced beats, he would be more appreciated by music lovers.

“Black Sherif has now evolved into something else. But he has another side that people haven’t seen yet and I tell you if people see that side they will run away. All you have heard is Black sing on a trap beat. Let him sing on Afrobeat, you will run away.

“Even when he sang small on a hip hop beat from Sarkodie, the ‘Country Side’, you realize that he sounds different from what he was known to be singing all the time,” he said.

Black Sherif, since his emergence onto the music scene in 2019, has chalked great successes.

He has topped global charts, won both local and international awards and performed at some of the biggest stages in the world.