Whiz-kid Black Sherif has disclosed he is unfazed by pressure to live a lavish lifestyle to suit his current brand as a celebrity.

At a time when he is cashing out from his melodious tunes which have broken chart records, expectations are on Black Sherif to acquire property.

But, in a recent interview, he disappointed his detractors when he indicated he does not plan on wasting his hard earned money on luxury.

The 20-year-old said he is content with his small saloon car he bought in his first year of fame, adding his sole concern is his music.

He is quoted to have said that he is too young to buy cars with his music money, just two years after joining the industry.

Rather, he stated his aim is to invest his money into promotions and deals in relation to his craft.



