The Black Queens have departed Accra on Sunday for Tokyo en route to Addis Ababa – for an International friendly against Japan on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The contingent included 19 players, technical team and management members. Four more players are set to fly to join their colleagues for the tie.

The Black Queens have been training in Accra for the four days in readiness for the much anticipated friendly.

Nora Häuptle will use the game to assess her players for future competitions including the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana will face the former World Champions at the Kanazawa Go-Go Curry Stadium on Saturday, July 13, 2024, as part of their build-up to the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Below is Ghana’s squad: