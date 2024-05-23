Ghana has secured a spot in the knockout stage of the 2024 African Amputee Football Championship (AAFCON) in Egypt following a challenging 2-1 victory over Kenya.

The Black Challenge’s goals came from Hamza Mohammed and Brown Williams, while Kenya managed a consolation goal. Hamza Mohammed’s outstanding performance earned him the MVP title for the match.

Under the guidance of young Coach Steve Obeng, Ghana’s Black Challenge has been impressive throughout the tournament, scoring 11 goals and conceding only one.

Next, the Black Challenge will face Tanzania in the knockout round on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Coach Obeng expressed his strong belief in his team’s potential, confidently predicting that they will reach the final and clinch the championship.

In the final group matches, Nigeria dominated Burundi with an 11-0 victory, Morocco triumphed over Liberia 5-0, Angola edged out Tanzania 2-1, and Algeria narrowly defeated Gambia 3-2.

Meanwhile, the President of the National Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, commended the team for their outstanding performance and urged them to stay focused and aim for the ultimate prize.