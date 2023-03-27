A bishop from the African Apostolic Church has been accused of breaking into a congregant’s home and stealing US$10,800.

Charles Tekeshe, 65, appeared before a magistrate court and was charged with unlawful entry into premises. He has been remanded up to March 27 for trial.

According to reports, Tekeshe allegedly broke into Mr Hedsen Mabhutso’s home through a window and stole the money, which was stashed under the bed in the bedroom. The incident reportedly occurred while Mr Mabhutso was away at work with his wife.

The prosecution stated that Mr Mabhutso locked his children in the house and left for his workplace in the company of his wife. He secured all his property, including the US$10,800, which was stashed under the bed in his bedroom.

“At around 10 am, Tekeshe was seen arriving at Mr Mabhutso’s house by the complainant’s eight-year-old son. Tekeshe was holding a blue box in his hands. Tekeshe inquired whether the complainant and his wife were present through the window and was told they were away,” said prosecution.

Tekeshe then allegedly ordered the child to open the kitchen window, which the child did. Tekeshe then entered the house through the window and proceeded to the bedroom, where he allegedly stole the money before leaving through the same window.

After taking the money, Tekeshe reportedly ordered the child to wipe off his feet and fingerprints using a cloth. Mr Mabhutso later returned home and discovered that his money had been stolen. He then filed a report with the police, leading to Tekeshe’s arrest. Nothing was recovered from the accused.

Tekeshe, Manica Post reports, is currently out on bail and awaiting trial. He faces a charge of unlawful entry into premises. This case has shocked the community, especially considering Tekeshe’s position as a bishop in the African Apostolic Church.