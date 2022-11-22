What was meant to be a joyous birthday celebration went sour when the actions of the celebrant and friends cost an entire bar and hotel.

According to reports, the celebrant who had lodged in the area was spraying flammable substances while shooting knockouts in a nearby bush.

Unfortunately, one of the lighted knockouts reacted with the flammable substance, causing it to go up in flames.

In no time, the entire bar and hotel beside the bushes caught fire rapidly as the celebrants, his friends and the affected business owners watched on helplessly.

Videos shared online captured the moment the fire was grazing through the properties with no fire tender or any attempts to salvage the situation.

According to reports, no life was lost, but the hotel and bar burned down to ashes.

Watch video below: