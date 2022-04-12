BIMA Ghana, the country’s leading digital healthcare solutions provider, has been awarded Tech Insurance Company of the Year at the Africa Technovate Awards 2022 (“The Awards”).

Centred on the theme ‘Information Technology and the way forward for Africa under the fourth Industrial Revolution’, the Awards ceremony have been instituted by AIDEC Consultancies International Ltd and was organised to recognise and reward African technology companies who have blazed the trail in charting a path for Africa in a fast digitally transforming world.

The Awards recognised BIMA Ghana for its utilization of digital-enabled platforms and technologies to provide affordable and accessible healthcare products to the masses. With its enhanced digital customer experiences and its proactive care approach,

BIMA Ghana has helped millions gain access to healthcare solutions comprising telemedicine, specialist care, health screening, personalized health programs, medicine delivery, laboratory testing and insurance.

“We are honoured to receive this award as recognition of our efforts to democratise healthcare with technology in Ghana. We have additional innovations in the pipeline to further disrupt the digital healthcare landscape in Ghana, and remain committed

to ensuring that every family has access to affordable healthcare through our unique digital healthcare and insurance bundle products,” said Dr David Sunu, Acting Country Manager and Chief Medical Officer for BIMA Ghana.