Big Chef, Ghana’s biggest children’s culinary show which runs on Joy Prime has bounced back with even bigger vigour than it had when it went on break due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown imposed on Ghanaians.

The show resumed on Sunday and the children contestants amazed their chef judges with lobster dishes they were tasked to prepare.

All six contestants pulled off impressive professional plating which gave the judges a tough time deciding on who wins the best food of the day.

The children did not only cook delicious meals, but also had interesting names for the dishes.

Among the names that came up were Creamy Lobster sauce with sauteed potatoes and bread sticks, Nana Adjoa Special, Potato balls with lobster salad, Mpotormpotor, lobster with pasta and dolait ice cream, mashed vegetable potato with spicy ketchup and grilled lobsters.

Sunday, May 3 will see the children compete to make it to the finale where one will be crowned Ghana’s Big Chef 2020.

The Big Chef reality show is aired on Sundays at 3:30pm only on Joy Prime.

Below are some photos of the dishes prepared at last week’s edition of the show: