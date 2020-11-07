Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President - Donald Trump warns

President Donald Trump has warned his democratic opponent in the US presidential election, Joe Biden against “wrongfully claiming the office of the president” in spite of being ahead in the polls.

In a tweet he shared after mail-in ballot counts pushed the former vice president into the lead in Pennsylvania on Friday November 6, Trump said:

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”

In a separate post, the president added that he “had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!”

Trump himself claimed premature victory in an address from the White House early Wednesday morning.

He is expected to mount a legal effort to challenge results in several states. Lawsuits filed by his campaign in Michigan and Georgia over ballot counting have already been tossed out.

Trump’s path to reelection has been significantly narrowed as Biden made gains on Friday November 6.

Biden currently leads Trump in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Trump would need to win three of these states in order to secure a second term.