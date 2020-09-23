The completion of the abandoned Denkyira Esaase Municipal Assembly (MA) Primary School is estimated to cost around GH¢ 350,000.00.

This is according to Kojo Addo, the contractor who was handed the project under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Speaking on Beyi W’ano segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday, he noted that, work on the uncompleted school structure was halted due to the change in government.

“I had the contract in 2016 with the contract sum being GH¢ 350,000.00 which I initially pre-financed with GH¢ 35,000. Work on the project halted when the NDC lost power in 2016; the NPP government instructed that all projects be halted for them to be investigated,” he said.

“We were, however, later told to continue with our work but at that time I had also used the remaining monies I could have fully pre-financed the school project on another project,” he added.

He said: “If I had fully pre-financed the project, I could then have been able to raise a certificate and then claim my money and the rest of the monies needed to complete the project from government, but since I have not been able to do that, I have not also been paid by government to complete the school project.”

Delay in the completion of the six-unit classroom Denkyira Esaase MA primary school block resulted in the community mobilising resources to build a classroom block which for the past 30 years has produced some high-profile personalities in the country.

The classroom block, built by the community, has, however, collapsed and school pupils in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central region are unable to use it.

According to the Mr Addo, he is currently out of money and would not be able to pre-finance the project in order to raise a certificate to complete the project but hopes government will step in and provide the needed monies to complete the school project.