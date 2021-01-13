General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Prosper Harrison Addo, has said his outfit will be taking on betting companies for allegedly stealing products of the Association.

Mr Addo, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, recalled that the FA had a meeting with some betting companies but were told the product of the FA was not worth and they rejected their proposal.

According to him, despite the companies refusing to partner the FA, they have been stealing from the FA without the FA’s concerns.

“The FA will organise the clubs to personally attack the betting companies in the coming weeks,” he said.

READ ALSO

“Some betting companies have turned themselves into criminals and stealing from us.

“You can’t come to this country and take our products and bet on them, we are going to attack them heavily in the coming weeks.

“We shall marshal all the clubs and come at them, the betting companies look at our face and tell us the league is not worthy of betting on.

“We shall take the law into our own hands and take them on because the gaming commission is sleeping in Ghana,” he added.