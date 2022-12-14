Ignatius Osei-Fosu has revealed he will no longer be the head coach of Dreams FC ahead of the resumption of the betPawa Premier League.

The former Medeama SC gaffer was appointed by the Believers towards the end of the 2021/22 season as he guided them to escape relegation.

He also oversaw the club’s good start to the season before series of bad results prior to the break.

However, Osei-Fosu has confirmed he won’t return to take charge of the team with Abdul Karim Zito expected to take over from him.

“I’m leaving Dreams FC due to inconsistency because I left the team to the World Cup, and I will be going to Europe in January to learn more about coaching so I will not be consistent for the club,” he told Kickoffghana.com.

“We both agreed on it and decided that Zito continues his good job with the club as he was doing when he took over during the World Cup campaign.”

Ignatius Osei-Fosu was one of four local coaches the Ghana Football Association took to Qatar as part of the technical team for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.