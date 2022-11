The Black Stars recorded 2-0 win over Switzerland to wrap their preparation for the 2022 World Cup staged in Qatar.

Otto Addo’s men largely dominated the game at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu-Dhabi but had to wait until the 70th minute to make that dominance count.

Second half goals from Salisu and Semenyo summed Ghana’s emphatic performance against the top ranked Swiss side on Thursday morning.

Here are some of the best photos from the game: