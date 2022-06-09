Borussia Dortmund legends have arrived in Ghana ahead of their maiden visit to the West African country.

They are expected to be in Ghana till June 12 and play in a special legends game against African Giants captained by Abedi Pele on Saturday, June 11 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The former players, including Champions League winners Karl Heinze Riedle, Jan Koller and Roman Weidenfeller arrived at the Kotoko International Airport (KIA) last night for Legends Tour Ghana 2022.

Dortmund and Ghana Legend Coach, Ibrahim Tanko, along with officials of Shooting Stars FC and key partners of the event were at the Kotoko International Airport to receive the BVB Legends.

Here are some photos from their arrival: