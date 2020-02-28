Turkish Super Lig side, Besiktas will sign Ghanaian forward, Edwin Gyasi in the summer according to information available to Adomonline.

The 28-year-old, who has six months left on his contract, has been closely monitored by the Turkish Super Lig side for the past years.

He has also attracted interest from Greece side, Panathinaikos but prefer a move to Turkey.

Officials of Besiktas watched Gyasi in CSKA Sofia game against Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian topflight.

READ ALSO

Gyasi will be a free agent in the summer and free to join any club but prefers to join the former champions of the Turkish Super Lig side.

Undoubtedly, Gyasi is going to be a big miss for CSKA Sofia.

Gyasi has played for the likes of Aalesund, Telstar, De Graafschap, FC Twente and Heracles Almelo.

He will be hoping to earn a place in C.K. Akonnor’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations squad after his impressive performance in Bulgaria.