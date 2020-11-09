Ghana and Besiktas midfielder, Bernard Mensah, has indefinitely retired from the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The 26-year-old was part of the Ghana squad that played in the doubleheader friendly against Mali and Qatar which was staged in Turkey last month but did not receive a call up for the Afcon qualifiers against Sudan.

Mensah was, unfortunately, part of the seven players who tested positive for Covid-19 after the game.

The player announced on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon stating that “I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice.”

I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice .. I want to concentrate on my career for now .. thanks to all Ghanaians for their support pic.twitter.com/Qa185z510V — Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) November 8, 2020

He featured in the game against Mali and was an unused substitute against Qatar.

READ ALSO

Mensah was part of several members of the team who contracted Covid-19, but after days of isolation Mensah has recovered.

Mensah made his Black Stars debut in 2015 and scored on his debut against Togo.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been capped five times for the national team.