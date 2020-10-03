Ben Chilwell scored and assisted on his debut for Chelsea in the Premier League as Frank Lampard’s side saw off a stubborn Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had been left frustrated after the first half ended goalless, but the full-back popped up in the right area to give the hosts a scrappy lead five minutes after the restart, capitalising on a poor Mamadou Sakho clearance.

Chilwell had impressed in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup ties but had to be patient for his first league appearance following a heel injury.

And he made up for lost time as he set up Chelsea’s second, with his cross inch-perfect for Kurt Zouma, who doubled Chelsea’s advantage some 15 minutes later with an impressive header.

With confidence growing in the team, Jorginho put the hosts out of sight from the spot after Tammy Abraham was upended by Tyrick Mitchell.

Just minutes later the Italian slotted another penalty home following Sakho’s foul on Kai Havertz, after captain Cesar Azpilicueta diffused a situation between Abraham and the goalscorer, with the former desperate to take the spot-kick.