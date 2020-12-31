The year 2020 came with a lot of promise in the initial stages but COVID-19 and celeb beefs took over the airwaves but these misunderstandings however gave us some joy.

Even though the country and the world at large were seriously battling the dreaded coronavirus, some celebs and prominent people decided to battle each other.

Some of these celeb banters were borne out of speculation while others actually did have some basis for misunderstanding and for scores to be settled.

Some of the very exciting beefs that went viral in 2020 include: Ken Agyapong vs Ibrah, Opambour vs Agradaa and five others.

Kennedy Agyapong vs Daniel Obinim

Here too, the Assin Central MP took on the founder of the International God’s Way Church and claimed that he was a fake man of God. Their beef was even televised as both personalities owned TV stations and took their fight to the airwaves

Kennedy Agyapong vs Ibrah 1

The outspoken Member of Parliament for Assisn Central, Kennedy Agyapong, took on Ghanaian rich kid Ibrahim Dauda known widely as Ibrah 1. The duo was involved in a number of back and forth.

3. Tracey Boakye vs Mzbel

L-R: Mzbel & Tracey Boakye

The two female celebs had their names flying all over social media over their alleged involvement in the infamous “Papa No” saga which went viral on social media.

4. Lil Win vs Funny Face

Lil Win and Funny Face

The two Ghanaian comedians were engaged in near fisticuffs on live TV when they took their beef to a whole new level. It took the intervention of some other celebs to avert a free-for-all fight on TV.

5. Ayisha Modi vs Sarkodie

Ayisha Modi

The Bhim Nation hype woman known popularly as She Loves Stonebwoy, took on award-winning rapper Sarkodie over a bust-up between Angeltown and Stonebwoy. Ayisha Modi was seen in a number of videos casting slurs at Sarkodie and his fans.

6. Agradaa vs Opambour

This was a beef between a man of God and a traditional priest. It can be tagged as the fiercest of all the celeb beefs since it has still not ended. Opambour and his junior pastors do not spare any opportunity to blast Agradaa.

7. Kennedy Agyapong vs Nigel Gaisie

Kennedy Agyapong (L) and Prophet Nigel Gaisie

The controversial MP took his beef to the doorsteps of Nigel Gaisie and it was a sight to behold. Kennedy Agyapong made a number of allegations against the popular preacher and even claimed he was sleeping with some female celebs