The Samira Empowerment Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) teams have commenced the BECE Revision Project in the Eastern and Ashanti Regions to embark on our BECE Revision Project.

This initiative seeks to assist Junior High Schools in selected areas of the country by providing essential learning materials to prepare students for their final exams, which is the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

As part of the project, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examiners would provide a capacity-building workshop for the core subject teachers, head teachers, circuit supervisors, and district education officers on the use of these study aids, improving their lesson notes, and enhancing their instructional methodologies and approaches.

SEHP Team Lead, Kwame Ofori Danso presented the learning materials to the beneficiary schools.

Since 2019, thousand three hundred and twenty-four (1,324) schools in thirty-three (33) Districts across the country have benefited from the project and recorded improved outcomes.

The Samira Empowerment Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) is a not-for-profit organisation founded and managed by Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana, to support underprivileged and under-served persons and communities in Ghana.